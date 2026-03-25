West Asia war: Trump says Iran won't build nukes; US offers 15-point plan

The West Asia conflict entered its 26th day on Wednesday. The Donald Trump administration has proposed a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, even as it prepares to send about 1,000 more troops to the region, where nearly 50,000 are already deployed.

Iran has said that non-hostile ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under its regulations.

Here are the key updates as of 9 am on Wednesday:

India updates

• The Shipping Ministry denied reports of any toll on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, calling such claims “baseless”. It said the route is governed by global rules that allow free movement.

• The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a new order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to speed up the expansion of natural gas pipelines with clear timelines.

• The Centre has set up seven empowered committees, led by top officials, to handle the economic impact of the West Asia conflict across sectors.

• Global brewers in India have warned of possible price hikes and supply issues. A gas shortage linked to the Iran war is raising glass bottle costs, while delays are affecting aluminium imports for cans.

• The government is considering smaller 10 kg LPG cylinders as a backup plan. Oil companies may supply these instead of the usual 14.2 kg cylinders to ensure wider distribution.

US developments

• President Donald Trump said the US has won the war , claiming Iran’s navy, air force and communication systems have been destroyed.

• Trump said Iran has agreed not to develop nuclear weapons and has offered a “significant prize” linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

• The US has formally shared a 15-point ceasefire plan with Iran through Pakistan. The proposal focuses on Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, including a demand to stop uranium enrichment inside the country.

• The US military is preparing to send around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to West Asia in the coming days.

ALSO READ: What is the 15-point plan given by US to Iran to end the West Asia war? • US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Washington will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, adding that Iran’s military has been heavily damaged.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iran said foreign ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz if they follow its rules and do not support hostile actions.

• Iran said it has restricted ships linked to countries it considers aggressors.

• Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticised what he called double standards in global conflicts. He pointed to different responses to Gaza and Ukraine, and said actions by Israel and the US against Iran are being ignored.

• A senior Iranian military spokesperson said its forces will continue fighting “until complete victory”.

• Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of its Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an airstrike.

Israel’s moves

• Iran fired multiple missile salvos at Israel on Tuesday. Rocket attacks by Lebanese militants killed one woman -- the first such death in Israel from Lebanon during this war.

• Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said both countries are in close contact, and India is being regularly updated on the situation.

• At least 16 people have been killed and over 4,500 injured in Israel since the conflict began.

Developments in Gulf nations

• Lebanon has asked Iran’s ambassador to leave the country, declaring him persona non grata.

• Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has urged President Trump to continue the war, calling it a “historic opportunity” to reshape West Asia.

Oil prices

• Brent crude fell $6.21 (5.9 per cent) to $98.28 per barrel

• US WTI crude dropped $4.67 (5.1 per cent) to $87.68 per barrel

How the conflict began

The conflict started on February 28, when the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on several targets in Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases, embassies and energy facilities across the Gulf, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.