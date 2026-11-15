Israel kills top Hamas commander in overnight airstrike on southern Gaza

Israeli forces killed a top commander of the militant Hamas group in an overnight airstrike on southern Gaza, Israel said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed that it struck a radar system at an American helicopter base in Bahrain. The US military command did not immediately comment on the claim.

In Yemen, health authorities with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels said an airstrike on Sanaa wounded two women and two children, and blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack, without offering evidence.

Here is the latest news from the West Asia on Sunday.

Iran says it hit an American radar system in Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed early on Sunday that it struck a radar system at an American helicopter base in Bahrain, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The US military's Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment. The development comes after CENTCOM said on Friday that it intercepted two Iranian drones headed toward Bahrain and denied Iran's claim at the time that it had struck a US early-warning radar system there.

Bahrain's military said Sunday that its air defense systems had intercepted a number of Iranian projectiles before they reached their targets.

Earlier Sunday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued two nationwide alerts warning of a threat, the first such alerts since September. It did not specify the nature of the threat or say whether anything had been hit.

"Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its sinful attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain," the statement added.

Israel says it killed a top Hamas commander in Gaza

Israel said it killed a top Hamas commander in an airstrike on southern Gaza. A Hamas statement confirmed the killing of Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, commander of the group's Rafah Brigade, and said a funeral would be held for him later in the day.

The Israeli military said Abu Younis was killed in a strike just after midnight Saturday. It said he had been working to build up Hamas and directing plans "to advance and carry out terror attacks." Two months earlier, his predecessor was also killed in an Israeli strike.

The military said it targeted other Hamas militants in Sunday's strike but provided no additional details.

Yemen's Houthis say an airstrike wounds 4 as Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles and drones

Houthi health officials say an airstrike on Sanaa, Yemen's capital, wounded two women and two children.

The strike hit a residential neighbourhood in northeastern Sanaa early Sunday, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said in a statement, without providing further details or saying what was hit in the strike. It said the wounded were taken to the Muayyad Hospital for treatment.

Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike. There was no immediate comment from the kingdom.

A Saudi military spokesman, meanwhile, said air defense systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis early on Sunday toward Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

Two drones were also shot down over the Saudi oil-rich Eastern Region, said the spokesman, Maj Gen Turki al-Malki.

The airstrike in Sanaa and the missile and drone attacks in Saudi Arabia were the latest in a monthslong escalation between the Houthis and the kingdom that has seen a return of fighting in Yemen's civil war after more than four years of ceasefire.