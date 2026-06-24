Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel, Lebanon discuss plan for transfer of some land to Lebanese army

Israel, Lebanon discuss plan for transfer of some land to Lebanese army

The Israeli officials said the Lebanese troops involved would undergo US training and vetting to ensure they are not linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

The latest war between Hezbollah and Israel erupted when Hezbollah opened fire at Israel in solidarity with Tehran in the early days of the US-Israeli war on Iran | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters JERUSALEM/BEIRUT
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Talks between Israel and Lebanon include discussion of a US-backed proposal for Israeli forces to hand over some of the territory they have invaded during the war with Hezbollah to the Lebanese military, according to Israeli and Lebanese officials.
 
The Israeli officials said the Lebanese troops involved would undergo US training and vetting to ensure they are not linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah, while Israel would maintain a military presence in a buffer zone along the border.
 
The proposed "pilot" project is being discussed in the latest round of talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials, which got underway in Washington on Tuesday.
 
 
Rejected by Hezbollah, this diplomatic track has been overshadowed as Tehran has made Lebanon a focal point of its negotiations with the US.
 
Asked about the Israeli officials' comments, a senior Lebanese security official said discussions were ongoing in Washington and that Wednesday would see specific military-to-military discussions, including on the pilot zones.

Also Read

donald trump, trump

Trump says Iran agrees to long-term nuclear checks, Hormuz stays open

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

US, Iran agree on roadmap for final deal in 60 days: Why India is watching

West Asia

US, Iran want a deal but uncertainty persists over Israeli intentionspremium

crude oil, oil

Iranian crude prices slashed as more shipments exit Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran, Iran, US

What changed after almost four months of US-Iran war? Analysts say not much

 
The Lebanese official said the discussions would focus on a timeline for withdrawal and that any plan would emerge only after the final day of talks on Thursday. The official did not respond to a request for comment on the Israeli officials' account of US vetting of Lebanese troops.
 
The latest war between Hezbollah and Israel erupted when the group opened fire at Israel in solidarity with Tehran in the early days of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
 
A ceasefire has largely held since Sunday, even as Israeli forces have remained deployed deep inside southern Lebanon, where they have seized a self-declared security zone, saying they need this to shield northern Israel from a Hezbollah attack.
 
The interim agreement signed by Iran and the US last week requires both countries and their allies to declare an immediate and permanent end of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and to ensure Lebanon's "territorial integrity and sovereignty." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 

More From This Section

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director

IAEA chief signals that inspectors will visit Iran's nuclear sites

India Inc, El Nino, India Inc earnings, Indian monsoon

El Niño-driven heat, dryness may trigger severe haze in Southeast Asia

donald trump, trump

Why Trump's $16 mn Lincoln Reflecting Pool makeover is under scrutiny

US-Iran, Iran, US

Trump is making big claims about Iran talks, Tehran keeps contradicting him

Bill Gates

Jeffrey Epstein considered blackmailing me: Bill Gates tells US Congress

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayTurtlemint FinTech Solutions IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayUP Illegal Coaching Centres CrackdownBajaj Auto Ransomware AttackStocks to Buy todayChina Supercomputer CrownVedanta Stock Price