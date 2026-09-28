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Home / World News / Israel PM Netanyahu meets Emirati leader in a weekend trip to Abu Dhabi

Israel PM Netanyahu meets Emirati leader in a weekend trip to Abu Dhabi

The meeting between Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place on Sunday, two people who were briefed on the Israeli leader's trip confirmed on Monday.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: PTI)

AP
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled secretly to the United Arab Emirates over the weekend to ask its president to deny reports that he had warned the Israeli leader about a looming Hamas threat ahead of the Palestinian militant group's Oct 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. 
The meeting between Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place on Sunday, two people who were briefed on the Israeli leader's trip confirmed on Monday.
 Netanyahu's trip was first reported by Israel's Channel 12 TV station.
 One person familiar with the matter said the talks focused on a report published by the Israeli daily Haaretz earlier this month that said the Emirati leader had delivered a warning to Netanyahu about a looming attack by Hamas just ahead of its Oct 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war.
 
 Netanyahu asked Sheikh Mohamed to deny the report, according to the person who purported to have first-hand information about the meeting.

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 Netanyahu's office had previously denied the Haaretz report.
 The person, along with a regional official briefed on the meeting, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret trip.
 The UAE's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on reports about the meeting. But it said it maintains "open and direct lines of communication" with Israel and shares "all relevant intelligence".
 There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office.

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Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel United Arab Emirates

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:55 PM IST