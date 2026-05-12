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Home / World News / Israel sent Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE for defence: US envoy

Israel sent Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE for defence: US envoy

The United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, diplomatically recognised Israel in 2020

Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system in action. Image credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

UAE underlined the growing defence relationship between the countries long suspicious of Iran

AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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Israel sent Iron Dome anti-missile batteries and personnel to operate them to the United Arab Emirates to defend the country during the Iran war, the US ambassador to the country said Tuesday.

Mike Huckabee commented on stage at an event in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"I'd like to say a word of appreciation for United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham accord member," Huckabee said at the Tel Aviv Conference. "Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them."  The United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, diplomatically recognised Israel in 2020.

 

The UAE did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the acknowledgment by Huckabee, though it underlined the growing defence relationship between the countries long suspicious of Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : israel United Arab Emirates West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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