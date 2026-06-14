Israel strikes Beirut suburbs in the lead-up to anticipated US-Iran deal

The Israeli military said it launched strikes on Beirut on Sunday targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, despite ongoing efforts to negotiate an end to the US-Iran war.

Smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital.

The strikes threatened to hamper negotiations over a deal, which in its current form is a deep disappointment to Israel's government. The last time Israel struck the Beirut suburbs a week ago, it set off the most serious escalation of fighting between Iran and Israel since the tenuous ceasefire took hold April 7.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks on the north of the country. Israel's military said earlier in the day that Hezbollah had launched three projectiles into northern Israel, releasing footage where an audible boom was followed by a column of smoke rising above the tree line.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene in Beirut said the building struck was a five-story apartment building with shops on the bottom floor. The two lower floors were the most heavily damaged by the strikes. Residents of the southern suburbs, many of whom had returned to their homes after a period of relative calm in recent weeks, could be seen fleeing the area.

Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel on March 2, two days after the US and Israel attacked Iran, sparking war in the Middle East. Israeli troops have pushed their invasion of Lebanon deeper than at any point in over a quarter century.

Strike comes as mediators push Iran and the US closer to a deal Iran wants a ceasefire deal to include the fighting in Lebanon and seeks the release of billions of dollars in frozen funds. But as talks continued, Israel has been sidelined in negotiations led by Pakistan and others.

"Israel will not tolerate firing into its territory," a statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran on Sunday to finalise the agreement, according to two regional officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, expressed cautious optimism that the US and Iran were finally approaching an agreement that could halt hostilities that have killed thousands of people and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has thrown world markets into disarray.

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the deal would be signed on Sunday, while Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said it could happen in the coming days. Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately after the signing.

The deal is expected to be signed electronically, without an in-person ceremony, though it's unclear when or how the signing will take place.

Nuclear and other issues still to be finalised The deal does not solve the thorniest issues between the US and Iran, including Iran's nuclear programme or its frozen assets, but offers a 60-day framework for technical discussions on those issues, according to Pakistani and regional officials familiar with the ongoing negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The officials described Pakistan's monthslong effort leading the negotiations, struggling to keep both sides from walking out of the room and a total collapse of the negotiations on multiple occasions.

Under the current deal being discussed, US and Israel appear to have fallen short of their original goals of destroying Iran's missile and nuclear programmes and ending its support for proxies. It is not clear how the deal will address these issues, or if they will be part of the final agreement.

Critics in Trump's own Republican Party, struggling with an unpopular war ahead of the midterm elections, criticised the deal. Some said it did not improve on the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew the US from during his first term and which he still describes as "bad." Meanwhile, Trump was expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz during the Group of Seven summit that starts Monday. The waterway is crucial to significant shipments of oil, natural gas and related products like fertilizer, and its effective closure rocked the global economy.

Iran's nuclear programme and highly enriched uranium have long been at the centre of tensions with the US and Israel and an international source of concern.

Trump on social media asserted that "when all is calm," the US would go in and "downblend and destroy" the enriched uranium in Iran or in the US.

Iran has 440.9 kilograms of uranium that is enriched up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran has long maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful and has not publicly committed to giving up the enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under three nuclear sites that were badly damaged by US strikes last year.