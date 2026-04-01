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Home / World News / Israel strikes Iran factory, says it supplied fentanyl for chemical weapons

Israel strikes Iran factory, says it supplied fentanyl for chemical weapons

The strike happened Tuesday, both Israel and Iran said

Iran war, Iran

Hospitals extensively use fentanyl to treat severe pain, but a small amount of the drug can be fatal | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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Israel said early Wednesday it struck a plant supplying Iran's theocracy with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, to allegedly use in a chemical weapons programme. Iran acknowledged the strike on Tofigh Daru factory, but insisted it only supplied "hospital drugs" used in medical operations.

The strike happened Tuesday, both Israel and Iran said.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted a picture of the factory in Tehran, writing on X: "The war criminals in Israel are now openly and unashamedly bombing pharmaceutical companies."  Hospitals extensively use fentanyl to treat severe pain. But a small amount of the drug can be fatal.

 

Both Israel and the United States have warned in recent years Iran was experimenting with fentanyl in munitions. The US previously pointed to Iranian academic research studying how Russia likely used a fentanyl derivative during the 2002 Moscow theatre hostage seizure by Chechen militants.

Israel alleged Tofigh Daru supplied fentanyl to an advanced research institute in Tehran, known by its acronym SPND. The US alleges SPND has conducted research and testing that could be applicable to the development of nuclear explosive devices and other weapons.

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Meanwhile, a tanker came under attack off the coast of Qatar early Wednesday, authorities said.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre announced the attack happened, saying a projectile slammed into the side of the ship.

It said no environmental damage was done and the tanker's crew was safe.

On Tuesday, a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker came under attack off Dubai. Over 20 ships across the Persian Gulf have been attacked by Iran since the war began.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions israel Iran

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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