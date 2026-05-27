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Home / World News / Israel targets new Hamas leader in Gaza, Palestinians report 3 dead

Israel targets new Hamas leader in Gaza, Palestinians report 3 dead

The strike came less than two weeks after Israel killed the previous head of Hamas' military wing, Izz al-Din al-Haddad

Israeli military on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, on Wednesday

The attack came on the eve of Eid al-Azha, normally a joyous time of family gatherings and large meals (File Photo)

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:35 AM IST

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Israel carried out a pair of airstrikes in Gaza City late on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring 12, hospital officials said. The strike took place on the eve of Eid al-Azha, a major Muslim holiday.

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, Israel Katz, said the strikes had targeted the new leader of Hamas' military wing. They identified him as Mohammed Odeh and called him "one of the architects" of the October 7, 2023, attacks, which triggered over two years of war.

The strike came less than two weeks after Israel killed the previous head of Hamas' military wing, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

 

There was no immediate comment from Hamas. The bodies of the dead were taken to Gaza's Shifa Hospital, which confirmed the deaths.

The attack came on the eve of Eid al-Azha, normally a joyous time of family gatherings and large meals.

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The holiday once again is subdued this year in Gaza, where the vast majority of people remain displaced and live in tents or temporary shelters after a devastating war.

A ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas last October remains fragile. Israeli attacks have killed more than 880 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect. Israel says its attacks are in response to violations by Hamas or threats to its soldiers, but Palestinian health officials says scores of civilians have been among the dead. Four Israeli soldiers have also been killed during this period.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas attacks in October 2023, which killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says over 72,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. The ministry, part of Gaza's Hamas government, does not give a breakdown of civilian and militant deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : israel Israel-Palestine palestine Gaza conflict

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:35 AM IST

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