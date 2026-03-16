Monday, March 16, 2026 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli Air Force says 200 targets struck in Iran, 5 killed in Lebanon

Israeli Air Force says 200 targets struck in Iran, 5 killed in Lebanon

The Israeli military said the strikes were part of its ongoing campaign targeting Iran's ballistic missile network and air defence systems in multiple locations across the country

UAE, Iran war

An Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon has killed five people and wounded six others | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Sunday (local time) said it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran over the past day, targeting military infrastructure including missile systems, defence installations and operational headquarters.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "In the past day: The Air Force struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran and continues to strike the ballistic missile array and defence systems of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran. Among the targets attacked--headquarters in which soldiers of the Iranian terror regime operated, defence systems, and sites for the production and storage of means of combat."

 

The Israeli military said the strikes were part of its ongoing campaign targeting Iran's ballistic missile network and air defence systems in multiple locations across the country.

In a post on X earlier, the IAF also shared footage of its stealth fighter jets heading toward Iran for the mission.

"He is Adir, and he is also on his way to Iran. Special documentation of F-35I jets on their way to strike," the post said.

Also Read

crude oil, oil sector

Oil climbs above $100 as West Asia conflict threatens export facilities

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Macron urges Iran to halt regional attacks, restore Hormuz navigation

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Nato of 'very bad' future if allies don't help reopen Hormuz

warwar, iran

Missile, drone strikes on 4 US airbases; Israeli raids in southern Lebanon

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump's call for countries to send warships to Hormuz brings no promises

It referred to the deployment of Lockheed Martin F-35I Adir aircraft used by the Israeli Air Force in long-range strike operations.

Meanwhile, an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon has killed five people and wounded six others, according to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's National News Agency.

The agency, according to Al Jazeera, said the strike targeted the town of Qatrani in the Jezzine district.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its naval forces carried out coordinated missile and drone strikes on four United States airbases at dawn on Sunday (local time), targeting key military infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes targeted command centres, air traffic control towers and air defence facilities linked to US forces in the region.

"The IRGC Navy at dawn today, in several assault battalions, simultaneously struck four American terrorist airbases with precise and crushing blows," Al Jazeera reported the IRGC as saying, adding that missile and drone units targeted multiple sites associated with US military operations.

The Iranian force also claimed that satellite imagery showed extensive damage to the targeted bases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Palestinians walk past rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday

Israel to reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing for limited movement of people

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

Why little was done to develop an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz

Jeff Bezos

How Jeff Bezos upended The Washington Post with layoffs and cuts

Iran, Israel, Iran US tensions, Iran Israel tensions

After attacks on Iranian oil facilities, toxic black rain endangers public

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump threatens more strikes on Iran's oil export hub Kharg Island

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Lebanon Lebanon crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections Date 2026LPG shortage hit Dlehi NCRWest Bengal DA NewsNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookFASTag PriceNifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance