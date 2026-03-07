Israeli minister warns Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah or face 'heavy price'
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Saturday told residents of a northern Israeli city close to the border with Lebanon to evacuate and head south
Reuters
Listen to This Article
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Lebanese government on Saturday to disarm Hezbollah or "pay a very heavy price."
"We have no territorial claims against Lebanon, but we will not accept a situation where what existed for many years—firing from Lebanese territory toward the State of Israel—is renewed," Katz said in a statement. "Therefore we are turning and warning: act and take action before we act even more."
Lebanon's Hezbollah tells residents in Israel's north to 'evacuate'
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Saturday told residents of a northern Israeli city close to the border with Lebanon to evacuate and head south.
"Warning. All residents of Kiryat Shmona are asked to evacuate immediately. Head south," it said in a statement.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 8:39 PM IST