Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli parliament approves death penalty for Palestinians in murder cases

Israeli parliament approves death penalty for Palestinians in murder cases

The law makes the death penalty - by hanging - the default punishment for West Bank Palestinians convicted for nationalistic killings

Israel Flag, Israel

The law also gives Israeli courts the authority to impose either the death penalty or life imprisonment on its own citizens (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's Parliament on Monday passed a law approving the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis.

The bill's passage marked a major victory for Israel's far-right, which has pushed hard for the measure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to the chamber to vote yes in person.

The law makes the death penalty - by hanging - the default punishment for West Bank Palestinians convicted for nationalistic killings.

The law also gives Israeli courts the authority to impose either the death penalty or life imprisonment on its own citizens. It is not retro-active and will apply only to future cases.

 

The measure has been harshly condemned by Israeli and Palestinian rights groups, who say it is racist, draconian and unlikely to deter attacks by Palestinian attackers.

It is expected to face legal challenge in Israel's Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil facility

Kuwaiti oil tanker ablaze in Dubai Port after Iranian attack, no casualties

Iran, Iran flag

Iran alleges US strike hit Mahan Air plane bound for aid mission to India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US going to achieve objective in weeks, Iran at its weakest point: Rubio

Donald Trump, Trump

Gulf allies urge Trump to keep fighting until Iran is decisively defeated

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns of strikes on Iran desalination plants, here's what it means

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayAmir Chand IPO AllotmentGold Silver ETF TodayWest Asia War UpdatesGold and Silver Rate todayNifty BankApril Bank Holiday Full ListStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis