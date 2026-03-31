Israeli parliament approves death penalty for Palestinians in murder cases

Israel's Parliament on Monday passed a law approving the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis.

The bill's passage marked a major victory for Israel's far-right, which has pushed hard for the measure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to the chamber to vote yes in person.

The law makes the death penalty - by hanging - the default punishment for West Bank Palestinians convicted for nationalistic killings.

The law also gives Israeli courts the authority to impose either the death penalty or life imprisonment on its own citizens. It is not retro-active and will apply only to future cases.

The measure has been harshly condemned by Israeli and Palestinian rights groups, who say it is racist, draconian and unlikely to deter attacks by Palestinian attackers.

It is expected to face legal challenge in Israel's Supreme Court.