Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Italy refuses US aircraft use of Sicily base for West Asia ops: Report

Italy refuses US aircraft use of Sicily base for West Asia ops: Report

Daily Corriere della Sera reported "some U.S. bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the West Asia. It did not say when they had been due to land

AIRCRAFT

Representative Picture

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Italy has denied permission for U.S. military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before flying to the West Asia, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a newspaper report.
 
Daily Corriere della Sera reported "some U.S. bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the West Asia. It did not say when they had been due to land. 
 
The source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified, also did not specify how many aircraft were involved or when Rome declined to give permission. 
 
 
Corriere della Sera added that permission was not granted as the U.S. had not sought authorisation and Italy's military leadership was not consulted, as required under treaties governing the use of U.S. military installations in the country. 
 
The Italian defence ministry had no immediate comment. 
 
Centre-left opposition parties have urged the government to block the U.S. use of bases in Italy to avoid involvement in the conflict. 
 
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government has said it would seek parliamentary authorisation should any such requests be made. 
   

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should 'go get your own oil'

gas pipeline

US gas prices soar past $4 a gallon amid Iran war, highest since 2022

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Why China is reviving Mao-era inland bases as nuclear buildup gains pace

Strait of Hormuz

China confirms 3 ships crossed Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing conflict

Gun shooting, mass shooting

27-year-old Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada's Surrey, probe on

Topics : Italy United States West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Canada Student Visa UpdatesBank Holiday ListPBKS vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankH1B Visa LPG Crisis