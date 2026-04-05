Italy sets jet fuel restrictions at some airports amid supply shortage

By Danny Lee and Mihir Mishra

Several airports in Italy issued advisories of limited fuel supplies for the next few days as the conflict in the West Asia shows few signs of ending.

Fuel restrictions for flights have been introduced at the airports of Bologna, Milan Linate, Treviso and Venice, according to a Notice to Airmen, or Notam advisories. The notices span from April 2 through to April 9.

The advisories say Air BP Italia’s fuel jet A1 availability is limited.

The limitations in Italy are among the earliest instances that fuel shortage in Europe are starting to impact operations since the conflict broke out in the West Asia and led to the effective closure of Strait of Hormuz — choking of supplies of crude, gas and products such as jet fuel to global customers.

Europe is the main importer of jet fuel — including kerosene — from the Persian Gulf, with supplies from that region accounting for about half of European Union and UK imports, according to Vortexa data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Europe’s biggest aviation group, has readied plans including potentially grounding planes in case demand drops and fuel prices escalate as hostilities in the West Asia drag on.

Separately, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told the Financial Times that there are currently “no physical shortages of jet fuel or diesel in Europe at the moment.” However, he warned that the situation may change in the coming weeks if the disruption to West Asia flows continues.