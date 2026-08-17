Jain Global expands staff, office space in Asia ahead of Millennium tie-up

By Bei Hu, Nishant Kumar and David Ramli

Jain Global is hiring more people in Asia and expanding its Hong Kong office space as it prepares to replace existing external capital with money from Millennium Management, said people with knowledge of the matter.

Bobby Jain’s eponymous multi-strategy, multi-manager hedge fund firm signed a lease to enlarge its Hong Kong office by 50% in early 2027, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The city is home to 60% of its roughly 75 regional employees, and the extra space will give room to seat 25 more.

The firm’s recent hires include Jordan Miyakawa from IMC Trading and HSBC Holdings Plc’s Matthieu Millot. But there have also been exits: Amir Ravan, a precious metals-focused portfolio manager in Singapore who was among the firm’s most successful last year, is leaving to become head of commodities at Dymon Asia Capital, said people with knowledge of the matter. A Jain Global representative declined to comment.

After amassing about $6 billion of assets within about two years from its inception, Jain Global announced a deal in April to return external capital in its $5.3 billion multi-strategy business. Apart from its synthetic risk transfer fund that helps banks move exposure off balance sheets, it will oversee money exclusively for Izzy Englander’s $92 billion Millennium, where Jain was once co-chief investment officer.

With the agreement pending completion next month, Jain Global is continuing to woo Asia-based portfolio managers with promises of a different structure. A latecomer to the increasingly crowded space of pod-shops, Jain Global named former Morgan Stanley senior banker Sam Kellie-Smith as regional chief investment officer based in Singapore from the get-go. That represented a departure from the usual operating models of global peers, which often arrive in Asia years after inception and keep decision-making powers with senior executives located in the US or Europe.

Among the latest additions, Miyakawa will join as a discretionary macro portfolio manager in Singapore, after a stint as a trader as well as global macro and equity fundamental research lead in the Asia-Pacific region at IMC, the people said. Millot will become a portfolio manager focused on single stock derivatives. Jain Global also recruited Ian Wong, most recently of Balyasny Asset Management, as an industrials-focused portfolio manager.

Jain Global’s decision to build seven businesses, including Asia, from the outset has proven to be an expensive one. It made about $750 million in trading profits globally in 2025, but investors only saw about a quarter of the amount after accounting for fees and expenses. That equated to a 3.7% return in a year when peers were handing double-digit gains to clients. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, one of Jain Global’s earliest backers, redeemed $250 million from the New York-based hedge fund firm earlier this year.

The partnership with Millennium could provide a stable source of capital, allowing Jain Global executives to focus on faster expansion without having to deal with other external investors. Within the industry, Millennium is known for having deep pockets and a willingness to shell out for the most expensive portfolio managers and executives, targeting a talent pool that may complement rather than compete with Jain Global’s.

Under the deal, Millennium will expand capital allocation as Jain Global’s investment capacity grows, the people said.

The tie-up has been likened to the partnership between Millennium and Igor Tulchinsky’s WorldQuant. The latter managed money exclusively for Millennium for years before raising capital externally through a joint venture between the two.

Jain Global has hit a target of directing 10% to 15% of its global capital allocation to Asia, the people said. The regional business has about 15 portfolio managers, engaged in fundamental equities, equity arbitrage, quantitative, fixed income, credit and commodities trading. It trades in more than 35 countries and markets.

The firm’s multi-strategy fund was up 3.9% this year through the end of July.

Multi-strategy, multi-manager hedge fund firms globally have more than tripled their combined assets since 2017, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Investors have flocked to these one-stop shops offering stable returns in an increasingly volatile environment, where one year’s best-performing strategy could be next year’s laggard.

Within commodities, Jain Global trades both precious and base metals. It has assembled an Australia power trading business and is building a similar team for Japan, the people said. Its macro trading involves teams using systematic and discretionary approaches.