Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Jaishankar holds talks with Russia's Lavrov; trade, geopolitics top agenda

Jaishankar holds talks with Russia's Lavrov; trade, geopolitics top agenda

Jaishankar met Lavrov, shortly after the Russian foreign minister landed in New Delhi to attend a two-day conclave of the BRICS member states beginning Thursday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held "productive" talks on Wednesday to advance bilateral cooperation in energy and trade amid shifting geopolitical tensions.

Jaishankar met Lavrov, shortly after the Russian foreign minister landed in New Delhi to attend a two-day conclave of the BRICS member states beginning Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South Africa's Minister for International Relations Ozzy Lamola are among those who already arrived in the national capital for the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.

Jaishankar and Lavrov are learnt to have deliberated on the West Asia crisis as well as the Ukraine conflict.

 

In a social media post, the external affairs minister described his talks with his Russian counterpart as "productive exchange of views".

Also Read

A test launch of the Sarmat ICBM on May 12, 2026. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry

How Russia's liquid-fuel RS-28 Sarmat ICBM differs from other missiles

Donald Trump,Trump

'Going to do whatever is necessary': Trump on Russian oil waiver amid war

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin says Ukraine war nearing end, cites Nato expansion as root cause

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Cricket gives special edge to India-Trinidad and Tobago ties: Jaishankar

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

What Russia's Victory Day celebrations reveal about Putin, war in Ukraine

"Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talent," he said.

"Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed," he said.

It is not immediately known if India's procurement of Russian crude oil figured in the talks.

In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said India and Russia have a shared interest in strengthening multipolarity and could benefit through greater "de-risking".

"The last few years have seen a steady and sustained growth in our bilateral partnership. Its economic and energy dimensions have become pronounced. Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment," Jaishankar said.

"We have expanded our collaboration in science and technology. The mobility of talents and skills has acquired greater salience and our interest in ensuring better connectivity is deeper," he said.

"The complicated international situation also merits an open exchange of views, especially between two trusted partners," he said.

The external affairs minister said India and Russia have a shared interest in strengthening multipolarity.

Jaishankar also held separate bilateral talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira South Africa's Ozzy Lamola.

The external affairs minister also met Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam.

"Underlined our Neighbourhood First policy and reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Reiterated India's commitment to Maldives' progress and development," he said on X.

India, as the chair of the BRICS, is hosting the conclave of the foreign ministers ahead of the annual summit of the grouping in September.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

It has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

The BRICS meeting will be chaired by Jaishankar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu held secret UAE meeting with president during Iran war

Kevin Warsh

US Fed chair nominee Warsh set to get Senate nod as inflation intensifies

Iranian representatives arrived in India for BRICS Summit

Iran welcomes India's peace push, blames 'one' BRICS nation over deadlock

Kazem Gharibabadi

Tehran considering service fee for Hormuz transit, says Iran minister

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Trump arrives in China for talks with Xi; focus on tariffs, West Asia

Topics : S Jaishankar Russia Sergey Lavrov

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table