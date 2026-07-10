Japan's corporate bankruptcies hit 12-year high: What's behind it?

Japan recorded over 5,300 corporate bankruptcies in the first half of 2026, the highest in 12 years, with rising prices and labour shortages putting increasing pressure on businesses.

According to credit research firm Tokyo Shoko Research, the figure marks the highest first-half total since 2012 and extends the country's streak of rising corporate bankruptcies to five consecutive years. The trend underscores the mounting pressure on Japanese businesses as they grapple with inflation, a weak yen, labour shortages and rising borrowing costs.

How bad is the surge in corporate bankruptcies?

Tokyo Shoko Research reported 5,346 corporate bankruptcies in the first half of 2026 involving liabilities of at least 10 million yen (about $61,600), up 7.1 per cent from a year earlier.

The data show that the crisis is overwhelmingly affecting smaller businesses. Nearly 90 per cent of bankrupt companies employed fewer than 10 workers, while around 80 per cent had liabilities below 100 million yen. Most also had paid-in capital of less than 10 million yen, indicating that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are bearing the brunt.

Large corporate failures have also increased. Bankruptcies involving debts of 1 billion yen or more totalled 114 cases in the first half, the first time in six years that major bankruptcies have crossed the 100-mark during the January-June period. The monthly trend also points to worsening conditions. In June 2026, corporate bankruptcies reached 1,021 cases, crossing the 1,000 mark for the first time in more than two years.

Which sectors have been hit the hardest?

The impact has been uneven, with labour-intensive and consumer-facing industries experiencing the sharpest rise in failures.

The services sector recorded 1,819 bankruptcies, the highest first-half figure in three decades and roughly one-third of all bankruptcies during the period.

Construction companies also faced significant stress, with 1,026 firms going bankrupt, the first time the sector has crossed 1,000 bankruptcies in 12 years. Smaller subcontractors, including carpenters, painters, plumbers, scaffolders and electrical contractors, were among the worst affected as they struggled with higher material costs and persistent labour shortages.

The restaurant industry also came under pressure. Restaurant bankruptcies climbed to 509 cases, the highest level in 30 years, while failures among izakaya, or traditional Japanese pubs, exceeded 100 cases for the first time on record. Other consumer-oriented businesses, including food retailers, hotels and personal services, also saw a notable increase in closures.

What is driving the rise in bankruptcies?

Several economic factors have converged to make operating conditions increasingly difficult for Japanese businesses.

Weak yen and rising input costs

Japan relies heavily on imports for food, fuel and industrial raw materials. The prolonged weakness of the yen has made these imports significantly more expensive, pushing up costs for businesses across sectors.

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia have further increased global energy prices, adding to fuel and transportation costs. Manufacturers also raised prices on thousands of food products during June and July 2026, citing higher costs for ingredients, packaging, logistics and energy.

Inflation and weaker consumer demand

Although wages have risen in Japan, household spending has remained subdued. Real household spending declined for six consecutive months through May 2026, suggesting that higher incomes have yet to translate into stronger consumer demand.

As households cut discretionary spending on dining out, travel and other non-essential purchases, many small businesses experienced weaker sales. According to an NDTV Profit report, nearly three-fourths of all bankruptcies in both 2025 and the first half of 2026 were attributed to poor sales, highlighting the continued weakness in domestic demand.

Labour shortages

Japan's ageing population and shrinking workforce have intensified labour shortages, forcing companies to raise wages to attract and retain employees.

While larger corporations have generally been able to absorb higher payroll costs, many SMEs have struggled to do so. Tokyo Shoko Research found that 439 bankruptcies were linked to inflation-related pressures, while 237 cases were associated with labour shortages.

High interest rates are adding financial strain

After years of near-zero interest rates, the Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 0.75 per cent last December, increasing borrowing costs for companies.

Businesses with weak cash flows are now facing higher interest expenses when servicing existing debt or refinancing loans, making it more difficult to remain solvent.

The pressure on Japanese companies is unlikely to ease anytime soon. Tokyo Shoko Research has warned that bankruptcies could continue to increase in the second half of the year as rising interest rates drive up borrowing costs for businesses.