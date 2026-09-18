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Home / World News / Japan's central bank raises interest rate to 1.25%, highest in 31 years

Japan's central bank raises interest rate to 1.25%, highest in 31 years

The move Friday, coming at the end of the two-day monetary policy board meeting, was expected, widely figured into recent global markets

A woman walks in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan

A woman walks in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan | Image: Reuters

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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Japan's central bank on Friday raised the benchmark interest rate to 1.25 per cent from 1.0 per cent, a 31-year-high.

The move Friday, coming at the end of the two-day monetary policy board meeting, was expected, widely figured into recent global markets.

The raise by 0.25 percentage points to the policy rate comes after the Federal Reserve also raised its key rate this week.

Pressures have been coming from the US for Japan to raise rates because of concerns about the weakening yen.

The nations intervened together recently to prop up the yen.

The US dollar is trading at about 155 yen.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 9:18 AM IST