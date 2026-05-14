Japanese crude tanker emerges after going dark near Strait of Hormuz

By Weilun Soon

A Japanese supertanker has emerged in the Gulf of Oman after last signaling that it was inside the Persian Gulf, indicating a rare, undercover transit through the Strait of Hormuz by a vessel from the Asian country.

The Eneos Endeavor, a very large crude carrier, began transmitting its location north of the Omani capital Muscat late Wednesday, sailing east toward the Arabian Sea, ship-tracking data show. That came after the tanker’s last signal showed that it was in the Persian Gulf, north of Abu Dhabi, on Monday. The gap in its transmissions suggests the ship sailed through Hormuz without broadcasting its movements.

Eneos Endeavor’s journey would make it only the second Japanese-owned supertanker to have crossed the chokepoint since the West Asia war started in late February. In late April, the Idemitsu Maru was the first Japanese VLCC to make the crossing, though it did so broadcasting its voyage. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed that a ship had made the passage, and added that Tokyo was urging Tehran to ensure free and safe transit for all vessels through the waterway.