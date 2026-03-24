Japanese PM Takaichi orders review of entire supply chain for oil products

By Yoshiaki Nohara and Akemi Terukina

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered a close review of the entire supply chain for oil-related products as the country scrambles to cope with the fallout from the war in Iran.

Takaichi assigned the task to Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Tuesday morning at a meeting with relevant ministers. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also attended the meeting in Tokyo.

“I’m asking the relevant ministers to continue to respond with a sense of urgency,” Takaichi said after the meeting. “The ministers will work to bring the situation under control early and to promote peace and stability in the West Asia, including energy security.”

Akazawa is tasked with examining the entire supply chain for petroleum-related products, including non-energy items such as naphtha, a vital component in plastic manufacturing.

At home, Japan has started tapping its oil reserves and pledged to use subsidies to keep gasoline prices around 170 per liter. Japan remains under pressure from the US to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. Most of Japan’s oil imports originate in the West Asia and traverse the strait.

“Maintaining peace and stability in the West Asia, including ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, is of paramount importance to the international community, including Japan,” Takaichi said. “It is essential for a stable supply of energy.”