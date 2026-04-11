JD Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner reach Pak as Iran-US talks set to kick off

By Dan Strumpf, Arsalan Shahla and Tooba Khan

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for talks with Iran aimed at cementing a lasting resolution to a six-week conflict after a fragile ceasefire took hold several days ago.

Vance was joined in Islamabad by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said Iran’s 71-member delegation will be led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, a veteran of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and also include Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and central bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

“We have goodwill, but we do not have trust,” Ghalibaf told reporters after arriving in Islamabad, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. “In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is prepared for a genuine agreement and to grant the rights of the Iranian nation, they will see readiness for an agreement from us as well.”

US President Donald Trump has sought to ramp up pressure on Iran ahead of the talks, posting on social media Friday that Iran’s only leverage is “short term extortion of the world by using International Waterways” — a reference to its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The American leader told reporters late Friday that he expected that the strait would be opened “pretty quickly” and warned that if it didn’t he could resume military action.

While the ceasefire has broadly held across the West Asia, the inability of oil tankers and other vessels to easily transit the strait — along with continued fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon — has threatened to complicate the talks in Islamabad. It’s unclear how long the discussions will go on, with neither side releasing a schedule.

Before arriving in Pakistan, Ghalibaf stressed on social media that a ceasefire in Lebanon is one measure that “must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.” The other is the “release of Iran’s blocked assets,” he added, without being more specific.

Vance told reporters ahead of his trip that Trump had provided “clear guidelines” for the talks. He urged Iran to take the negotiations seriously, warning Tehran not “to try to play us.”

Also on the agenda will be the fate of Iran’s uranium stockpile and missile production, as well as US sanctions against the Islamic Republic and broader military presence in the West Asia. Many of those issues were the same ones the two sides failed to resolve in February negotiations before the war began, with Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz — a key point of leverage over the entire global economy — strengthening Tehran’s hand in the talks.

Trump has alternated between threatening to wipe out “a whole civilization” and saying a US-Iran deal “could be the Golden Age of the West Asia.” Iran, which has said more than 3,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes, has been defiant, confident that its control over about a fifth of global oil flows will force the White House to accede to its demands.

Pakistan has played a key role in helping strike the two-week ceasefire earlier this week, which came hours before a deadline set by Trump to dramatically escalate attacks on Iran, including power plants and other civilian infrastructure. That could have risked retaliatory strikes against Gulf states, leading to a humanitarian crisis and lasting damage to global energy production.

Pakistan has leveraged its close ties with multiple key players in the conflict, forging close links with the Trump administration while also sharing close historical ties with Iran, with which it shares a border. Pakistan also has warm ties with Saudi Arabia, reaching a defense agreement last year, and other Gulf nations that have borne the brunt of Iran’s regional attacks.

Islamabad has gone under effective lockdown in the lead-up to the talks. City officials declared Thursday and Friday a last-minute public holiday. The capital’s luxury hotels have been booked out, police checkpoints and road blockades have sprung up and army patrols were in evidence across the city.