By Ian King, Ed Ludlow and Riley Griffin

Jensen Huang struck a somber tone a day after his reinstatement as Nvidia Corp.’s chief executive officer, apologizing to employees during an all-hands meeting and sharing that he’d been in daily therapy to address the behavior that led to his brief ouster from the top job.

In his remarks on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, Huang insisted that he wasn’t reinstated because he’s a “tech bro” who’s above the law. He emphasized that the company’s board would hold him to account going forward, said the people, who asked not to be identified describing the content of a private internal meeting.

Speaking at the company’s Santa Clara, California-headquarters, Huang told staff that he had let them down and that it was the “hardest company meeting” he’d ever done, the people said. He acknowledged violating Nvidia’s code of conduct and said that he was grateful to have a second chance to lead the company he co-founded three decades ago.

The harder meeting was with his wife, he said, according to the people.

The co-founder of the world’s largest chipmaker spoke to employees less than a week after a similar all-hands gathering went ahead without him as the company prepared at that moment to find a successor. Huang had just been forced out as CEO following revelations he’d had an affair with a subordinate and another with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang was reinstated by the Nvidia board on Monday in a stunning reversal after President Donald Trump intervened on the chip magnate’s behalf. Huang said that board members didn’t bring him back because the highest levels of government wanted them to do so. The board evaluated the facts and were assured that there was no threat to national security, he told his audience.

Trump loves Nvidia, Huang said, according to the people. “He is my president,” he added. “I am in service of making our president — our country — successful.” He added that Nvidia is apolitical and would do the same for whoever the next president is.

Shortly before Huang addressed employees, US Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters in Washington that Nvidia was a “good corporate citizen” but declined to answer questions about whether the Justice Department is scrutinizing the circumstances that led to Huang’s temporary exit as CEO.

“Obviously, if Nvidia was the target or was subject to some criminal investigation or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn’t be the message that the president is saying to the American people,” Blanche said.

Trump’s decision to intrude in the company’s internal business has drawn objections in Washington from lawmakers in both parties. Republican Senator Dave McCormick warned in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday that the president’s intervention could create a “slippery slope” in corporate governance.

Huang’s sudden reinstatement by the board on Monday came as a surprise to most of Nvidia’s senior leaders, who had used last week’s event to show confidence in the company’s ability to thrive without him.

At the all-hands meeting, Huang thanked Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress for leading the company during the nearly two-week period that he was gone as CEO, said the people.

Huang told staff he doesn’t like traditional succession planning, according to the people. He doesn’t want executives fighting to position themselves for the top job. Instead, he said he wants to keep the group of leaders at the same level, focused on their areas of expertise.

Videos shared by employees on Monday showed Huang returning to the company’s headquarters to applause and cheers from staff. In a brief address in one of the building’s entrance lobbies, he told staff he “will do a better job.”

After rallying almost 31% on the day of his comeback, Nvidia shares were down nearly 6% in Tuesday trading. The company’s valuation is down close to $2 trillion from its peak in October.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Huang didn’t take employee questions, the people said.