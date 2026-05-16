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Home / World News / John Travolta surprised with honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

John Travolta surprised with honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Thierry Fremaux, the festival's artistic director, brought out the award for Travolta just before the screening of his 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'

John Travolta

Clad in a white beret, Travolta walked the Cannes red carpet with his 26-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta | Image: Instagram@festivaldecannes

AP Cannes
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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John Travolta was surprised with an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his directorial debut Friday.

Thierry Fremaux, the festival's artistic director, brought out the award for Travolta just before the screening of his "Propeller One-Way Night Coach." A visibly moved Travolta clutched his chest while Fremaux presented the trophy.

"You said this would be a special night, but I didn't know it would mean this," Travolta said to Fremaux.

"This is beyond the Oscar!" exclaimed Travolta.

Clad in a white beret, Travolta walked the Cannes red carpet with his 26-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta. The actor wrote, directed and co-produced "Propeller One-Way Night Coach", based on his own 1997 children's novel.

 

Cannes has sometimes previously surprised guests with an honorary Palme d'Or. It unexpectedly gave one to Tom Cruise in 2022. At this year's festival, the "Lord of the Rings" filmmaker Peter Jackson was given one in the opening ceremony. Barbara Streisand is to receive one later during the festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Cannes Cannes Film Festival

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

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