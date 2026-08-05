JPMorgan at centre of another global football controversy after Fifa deal

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase found itself in the midst of a storm. A plan for a breakaway Super League featuring the richest soccer clubs in the world, which would have unmoored the century-old structures of the sport in Europe, had folded in less than a week. Fans of rival clubs had poured onto the streets in protest, and their governments joined the condemnation.

JPMorgan had offered to provide the financial underpinning to the arrangement. Chastened, the Wall Street titan issued an unusual apology for its role in the fiasco. The bank pledged to learn from how it had “misjudged” the effect the plan would have on the feverish world of global soccer. Even Jamie Dimon, the bank’s outspoken and all-powerful chief executive officer (CEO), acknowledged that the company had misunderstood the passions that would be aroused.

A half decade later, the largest bank in the United States again finds itself at the centre of a major crisis in global soccer. This time, European nations threatened to boycott the biggest sporting event on the planet, the Fifa World Cup, and Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantino, is facing down demands that he resign.

JPMorgan was one of the key players in a plan that Infantino had worked on for more than a year with the venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, the brother of United States President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. All of the commercial assets of Fifa, a Zurich-based nonprofit that runs global soccer, would be placed in a separate company. Infantino was looking to sell roughly 20 per cent of the new business. JPMorgan’s role was to find other investors to join the deal with Thrive Eternal, a subsidiary of Kushner’s firm.

The plans had been kept secret until last week, when The Times of London published a detailed account. The reaction was almost immediate and bore striking similarities to the Super League debacle five years earlier. European soccer’s governing body said its teams — among the main drivers of the value of the World Cup — would boycott the tournament should the proposal go forward. Other regional soccer bodies issued their own damning rebukes. Even world leaders weighed in. Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, slammed the plans on social media, saying the World Cup was not a product that could be sold.

Following this, on Friday, Fifa pulled the plan before it could be voted on by its 211 members. Infantino is now fighting for survival as some of his most senior lieutenants have publicly criticise his conduct, saying he had blindsided them. Some national soccer federations, mainly in Europe, are now working to remove Infantino from office or put up a rival to challenge him in an election next year.

Although JPMorgan admitted its missteps after the Super League backlash, it has not yet spoken about its role in the Fifa flop.

JPMorgan declined to comment. JPMorgan’s efforts to reshape global soccer go back further than the ill-fated breakaway league of 2021. The bank provided financial guidance for another secretive breakaway effort in 1997. Proposed by the late Italian media tycoon and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and code-named Project Gandalf, it also failed.

The bank’s involvement in the Fifa project did not emanate from JPMorgan’s investment division, which advises on structuring transactions and financing deals, but from Mary Erdoes, the head of the bank’s asset and wealth management division, according to two people with direct know-ledge of JPMorgan’s interactions with Fifa, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Infantino and Erdoes moved in the same circles after Infantino relocated to the United States following the 2022 World Cup. Both have spoken at some of the same business summits, notably the FII Priority conference in Miami, where Infantino now lives. Erdoes also introduced Infantino when he spoke at a town hall at the bank, one of the people said. Members of the bank’s sports investment banking division also worked on the project.

JPMorgan declined to say if it managed money for Infantino or Kushner. The depth of JPMorgan’s involvement in the plan was underlined by its logo appearing on a Fifa sales deck for its member federations that leaked to the news media, which The New York Times obtained. The bank, according to one of the people with direct knowledge, had analysed the reputational risks associated with the project before going ahead.