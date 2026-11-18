JPMorgan Chase and South Korea's Hyundai Card have completed a proof-of-concept in which artificial intelligence (AI) agents carried out simulated foreign exchange transactions without direct human intervention. The companies are aiming to expand testing in the first half of 2027 to more complex transactions involving multiple AI agents, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the initial trial tested whether AI agents from two separate institutions could communicate, assess financial requirements and execute transactions independently. The exercise involved simulated foreign exchange transactions and was not a live movement of funds.

How the AI-led transactions worked

The trial involved a Hyundai Card AI agent requesting a foreign exchange transaction to maintain euro liquidity in its deposit account on Kinexys, JPMorgan's blockchain platform.

According to Hyundai Card's announcement issued on Tuesday, the exercise simulated transactions between hypothetical overseas subsidiaries. The receiving subsidiary's account balance had to be maintained above a specified level. When funds fell below that threshold, the sending subsidiary's AI agent was required to arrange the currency conversion and transfer.

The Hyundai Card AI agent checked the account balances of both entities and compared foreign exchange quotes from different banks. It then instructed the Kinexys AI agent to carry out the currency conversion and transfer.

The Kinexys AI agent verified the identity and transaction authority of the requesting agent before processing the instruction. Transactions within the authorised limits were executed automatically. Requests outside those limits were either referred to a human for approval or rejected, Hyundai Card said.

Hyundai Card was responsible for designing the transaction scenarios and establishing the AI agents' authorisation and control framework. Kinexys developed the AI agents and implemented the identity verification, authorisation, control and validation systems.

ALSO READ: Nvidia stops shipping Hopper AI chips to China despite US approval Hyundai Card said the proof-of-concept tested whether AI agents belonging to separate institutions could exchange information securely and independently determine the financial transactions required.

Multi-agent testing planned for 2027

The companies are targeting the first half of 2027 for the next phase of testing, which will involve multiple AI agents interacting with one another, the CNBC report said.

The proposed expansion will examine whether agents can negotiate transactions, reach agreements and make payments directly, moving beyond the execution of instructions by individual agents.

Wee Kee Toh, global head of Kinexys Insights at Kinexys by J P Morgan, told CNBC that the next phase would examine how autonomous agents interact within a broader ecosystem.

"That, I would say, is really the biggest part of what we want to get as an expansion of the phase one scope," Toh said, referring to the planned expansion.

JPMorgan has not announced a timeline for commercialising the technology, CNBC reported.

Governance and controls remain a challenge

Establishing governance and internal controls for autonomous financial transactions remains a key challenge for the project.

Toh told CNBC that developing the technology was not the biggest obstacle. "Technology-wise, it's really not the biggest hurdle," he said, pointing to questions around accountability and the risks of allowing AI agents to execute financial transactions without direct human oversight.

Kinexys has developed a framework that restricts AI agents to predefined transaction parameters. The system is designed to prevent agents from executing transactions beyond their authorised limits.

Hyundai Card's wider payments technology plans

Hyundai Card also plans to expand its collaboration with JPMorgan into other areas, including in-vehicle payments, the company said.

The latest exercise follows a separate technology test completed by Hyundai Card in July involving a $20,000 stablecoin transfer between Hyundai Motor Company's subsidiaries in the US and Mexico. The transfer and verification process took an average of seven minutes per transaction, according to The Herald Business.