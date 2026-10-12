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Judge orders Trump admin to cancel taxpayer-funded promotional TV ads

A federal judge in New York ordered the Trump administration to cancel any remaining television ads promoting the president's political message

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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President Donald Trump must cancel any remaining television commercials paid for with millions of dollars in taxpayer money to promote his political message, a federal judge ordered on Sunday night, even as the administration said the ad campaign was coming to an end.

US District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon in New York sided with a coalition that challenged the ads, including the nonpartisan watchdog Common Cause, who challenged the ads as an illegal misuse of funds. She told the administration to cancel any remaining ads, including any set to air Sunday night, in granting a temporary restraining order.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump administration

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 8:26 AM IST