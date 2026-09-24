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Home / World News / Judge orders Trump to restore White House access to CNN, MS NOW, Politico

Judge orders Trump to restore White House access to CNN, MS NOW, Politico

US District Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily blocked the ban after the 3 outlets challenged the move, arguing that they were targeted over coverage and that their First Amendment rights were violated

White House

Trump announced he was banning the outlets September 18, assailing what he called "fake news" | Image Credit: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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A federal judge early Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's move to ban three news outlets from the White House grounds and said CNN, MS NOW and Politico must have their access restored.

It's the latest development in an escalating showdown between President Donald Trump and media outlets whose coverage he dislikes. Trump announced he was banning the outlets September 18, assailing what he called "fake news." More recently, the president has said negative coverage was dangerous for the country.

The outlets argued they were singled out because of the content of their coverage - in other words, viewpoint discrimination - and called the ban a "blatant violation" of the First Amendment.

 

US District Judge Timothy Kelly - who Trump nominated in 2017 and who ordered a CNN journalist's access restored in a similar case in 2018 - heard arguments Wednesday and ended the hearing without ruling.

On Thursday, he issued a temporary restraining order that will be in effect for 14 days. Such orders are typically designed to preserve the status quo pending a closer review of the case by the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 11:32 AM IST