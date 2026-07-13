Jurassic Park star Sam Neill who declined Knighthood but reneged later

By Monika Cvorak

Sam Neill, the versatile New Zealand screen actor who appeared in more than 150 productions over a five-decade career, and who was perhaps best known for his star turn as the adventuresome paleontologist Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park series, died on Monday in Sydney, Australia. He was 78.

His family announced the death in a post on Instagram but did not provide further details. Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in March 2022 and had been treated for it for years. His family said in the statement that he was “cancer free” when he died.

Neill first came to international attention with the 1979 Australian period drama My Brilliant Career playing a frontier rancher. Critics heralded him for nuanced portrayals, describing his “cryptic brusqueness” in one role and his “avuncular suavity tinged with a dignified sadness” in another.

His credits included the New Zealand films The Piano (1993) and Hunt For the Wilderpeople (2016); the Hollywood blockbusters Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequels, and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022); and two seasons of the British television series Peaky Blinders.

“I’d like to think I’m able to suggest ambiguities and complexities in the people I play, because I think all of us have hidden aspects or contradictory qualities,” he told The Dominion Post in 2007.

With few exemplars of international actors from a New Zealand background to follow, Neill said he had never set himself specific goals, allowing him to ricochet almost aimlessly from one project to the next.

Nigel John Dermot Neill was born to Dermot Neill, a New Zealander who served as a British army officer, and his English wife, Priscilla (Ingham) Neill, in Omagh, a town in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, on September 14, 1947. At 7, he relocated with his family to New Zealand’s bucolic South Island, where he attended Cashmere Primary School before boarding at Medbury School and Christ’s College, one of New Zealand’s toniest schools, in Christchurch. There, he was a “very ordinary student” who was “irredeemably lazy,” he wrote in his 2023 memoir “Did I Ever Tell You This?”, and who appeared in a handful of school productions.

Neill faced obstacles among his new classmates: a childhood stutter; what he perceived to be an embarrassingly grand British accent; and the name “Nigel,” which he had been given at birth.

At 11, he changed his name to Sam, taking inspiration from characters in Western movies. It was, he added, “probably the best decision I made in my life.” He attended the University of Canterbury in Christchurch before transferring to the University of Victoria in Wellington, where he graduated in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature. “Acting was about the only thing that I was good at in school,” he later told The Chicago Tribune. He was made a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2007, making him eligible for a knighthood. In 2009, he declined the honor, telling The Sydney Morning Herald: “All modesty aside, I find the idea of a title for myself just too grand at this time of my life.” Neill eventually reneged on this decision, in 2022 becoming “Knight Companion,” allowing him to be styled Sir.

Despite his international success, he maintained close ties to New Zealand, spending most of his time in Central Otago, where from 1993 he began making wine under the label Two Paddocks.