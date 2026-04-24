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Home / World News / Justice Dept to close probe of Fed Chair Jerome Powell: US Attorney Pirro

Justice Dept to close probe of Fed Chair Jerome Powell: US Attorney Pirro

US Justice Department closes probe into Federal Reserve renovation cost overruns, asks Inspector General to review expenses under Chair Jerome Powell

Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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The Justice ​Department is ‌closing its investigation into cost ​overruns ​in renovations at ??the Federal ​Reserve under ​Chairman Jerome Powell, US Attorney Jeanine ​Pirro ​said on Friday. 
Pirro said ‌the ??Inspector General of the Federal Reserve ​has ​been ??asked to ​scrutinize the ​building ??costs.
  

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Topics : Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

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