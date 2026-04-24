Justice Dept to close probe of Fed Chair Jerome Powell: US Attorney Pirro
US Justice Department closes probe into Federal Reserve renovation cost overruns, asks Inspector General to review expenses under Chair Jerome Powell
Reuters
Listen to This Article
The Justice Department is closing its investigation into cost overruns in renovations at ??the Federal Reserve under Chairman Jerome Powell, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said on Friday.
Pirro said the ??Inspector General of the Federal Reserve has been ??asked to scrutinize the building ??costs.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:15 PM IST