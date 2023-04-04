Kangaroo Court: Donald Trump cries foul in 'last email before my arrest'



“My last email before my arrest,” Trump said in the subject line of the email sent to his supporters hours before he was scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan court. Hours before his arraignment, former president Donald Trump sent an email to his supporters, which he claimed was the last one before his arrest, saying that the US is becoming a “Marxist Third World” country and went to question the fairness of the judiciary.



“KANGAROO COURT!”, Trump concluded in the mail. Trump also calls the judge who will arraign him “highly partisan” and says his family are “well-known Trump haters”. He adds that Justice Juan Merchan, who oversaw last year’s criminal trial of the Trump Organisation, was “impossible to deal with during the witch hunt trial.”



“As I will be out of commission for the next few hours, I want to take this moment to thank you for all of your support. I am blown away by all of the donations, support, and prayers we have received. It's sad to see what’s happening – not for myself – but for our country,” he said. “Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime,” Trump wrote.

“Our nation is becoming a Marxist Third World country that criminalises dissent and imprisons its political opposition. But do not lose hope in America! We are a nation that declared its independence from the world’s biggest empire, won two world wars, and landed the first man on the moon. Resilience is in our blood,” he said. “Our movement has overcome so much. And there is no doubt in my mind that we will prevail once again and win the White House in 2024,” Trump wrote. In less than 24 hours after being indicted he raised over more than $4 million.



Donald Trump was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to be fingerprinted, photographed and formally charged in a watershed moment ahead of next year’s presidential election. Taking up the social media platform Truth Social, Trump called for moving the case from lower Manhattan to nearby Staten Island. “Very unfair venue, with some areas that voted one per cent Republican. This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island,” Trump wrote.

Trump has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.