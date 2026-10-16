Katie Zacharia is out after 5 days as White House Press Secretary

President Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, was fired Friday, after less than a week on the job, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Neither the White House nor Zacharia responded to requests for comment.

But Trump told reporters on Friday that he encouraged Zacharia to “reconsider” the job.

“Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider,” he told reporters, recounting his conversation with his press secretary.

He added: “Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this.”

Zacharia had gotten off to a bumpy start with her first and final press briefing on Tuesday, followed by an onslaught of headlines about whether she had misrepresented herself as a lawyer — the president called her “an attorney” — despite failing her bar exam.