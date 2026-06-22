Keir Starmer resignation: Top five Labour leaders who could succeed him

Britain is set for a change in leadership after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday, setting off a race within the Labour Party to choose his successor.

Starmer said he had informed King Charles III of his decision and would stay on as caretaker prime minister until a new leader is elected. The Labour Party is expected to begin the formal leadership contest shortly, with a replacement likely to take office before Parliament reconvenes in September.

His decision follows months of pressure from Labour after devastating election losses, internal divisions and growing concerns over the party's ability to stem the rise of Reform UK. With a leadership contest now expected, attention has turned to several senior ministers and influential party figures who are emerging as potential contenders for the top job.

Top 5 contenders who could succeed Keir Starmer

With expectations growing that Starmer could step down, attention has turned to the politicians who may compete for Labour's top job.

Andy Burnham

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is widely regarded as the overwhelming favourite to succeed Starmer.

Burnham recently returned to Westminster after winning the Makerfield by-election and has indicated that he would be open to the leadership race.

Supporters have expressed confidence in Burnham’s ability to win back voters who have drifted towards Reform UK and to rebuild Labour's appeal among working-class communities. They also cite his experience in both local and national government as a key strength at a time when the party is seeking to regain political momentum.

Recent surveys, quoted by The Independent, show 47 per cent of Labour members willing to choose Burnham as their first choice for leader, compared with 31 per cent for Starmer.

Wes Streeting

Next is former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is regarded as one of the strongest potential challengers. Streeting resigned from the Cabinet last month and later suggested that it had become increasingly apparent that Starmer was unlikely to lead Labour into the next general election. His comments fuelled speculation about his own leadership ambitions and his future role within the party.

Widely regarded as an effective communicator, Streeting is believed to enjoy significant backing among Labour MPs. Supporters view him as a figure capable of broadening the party's appeal, while critics argue that his centrist politics could risk alienating sections of Labour's traditional support base.

Streeting claimed last week that he had secured the support of the 81 Labour MPs required to trigger a leadership contest against Starmer, Reuters said.

Angela Rayner

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner remains one of the Labour Party's most prominent figures and is frequently mentioned as a potential contender for the leadership.

Popular among her party’s soft-left wing, Rayner has consistently argued that the government must do more to improve living standards and deliver tangible benefits for working-class voters. Her strong profile within the party and among grassroots members has fuelled speculation about her future ambitions.

While Rayner has ruled out challenging Starmer directly, she has not explicitly ruled out entering a leadership contest should one take place.

Shabana Mahmood

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also emerged as a potential contender in the race to succeed Starmer.

Mahmood's prospects have been boosted by support from influential figures on Labour's right, with former PM Tony Blair reportedly showing confidence in her credentials last year, according to Hindustan Times. She has also won backing from prominent members of the Blue Labour movement, including its founder, Lord Maurice Glasman.

Supporters cite her ministerial experience and policy credentials as key strengths, while critics argue that her centrist politics could limit her appeal across the broader party.

Al Carns

Some consider him the dark horse who could rival the “King of the North”, Andy Burnham. Former Royal Marine and ex-minister Al Carns has emerged as an unexpected name in discussions over Labour's future leadership following his resignation last week.

A decorated military veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Carns has built a reputation as a straight-talking figure focused on national security, defence and public service. While he has stopped short of declaring a leadership bid, he has not ruled out the possibility, saying his priority is delivering change at what he describes as a pivotal moment for the UK, the BBC said.

With several high-profile figures positioning themselves for a potential contest, Labour faces one of the most consequential leadership races in its recent history. The outcome will determine not only who succeeds Starmer but also how the party seeks to rebuild its electoral fortunes and respond to a rapidly changing political landscape.