Why Kharg Island remains a critical red line in West Asia conflict

As tensions rise between Iran and Israel, one small island in the Persian Gulf has drawn growing attention from analysts and policymakers.

Kharg Island -- a tiny coral outpost off Iran’s coast -- plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and global oil supply. Despite the ongoing strikes on Iranian targets, this strategic hub has so far remained untouched, the Financial Times reported.

Its importance lies not in its size but in the enormous volume of oil that passes through it.

Where is Kharg Island?

Located about 25 km off Iran’s southwestern coast in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island is only a few kilometres long but serves as the country’s main crude oil export terminal.

The island’s modern oil infrastructure dates back to the 1960s, when US oil company Amoco helped build the facilities. Over time, Kharg became the backbone of Iran’s oil export system.

Today, the terminal is capable of loading up to seven million barrels of oil per day onto tankers. Because of this capacity, the island handles the vast majority of Iran’s overseas crude shipments.

Experts say the facility is central to the functioning of Iran’s economy . The news report quoted former US diplomat Richard Nephew as saying that losing access to Kharg would severely disrupt the country’s finances. In simple terms, without the island, Iran’s economic system would struggle to function.

Why is Kharg Island so important for Iran?

One reason is geography. Much of Iran’s coastline is too shallow to allow large oil tankers to dock.

Kharg Island, however, has deep-water access that can accommodate massive supertankers. As a result, nearly 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports are loaded there before heading to global markets, the news report said.

The island’s infrastructure reflects this strategic role. It includes dozens of oil storage tanks, long jetties extending into deeper waters to load ships, housing for workers and a small airstrip linking the island to the mainland.

Underwater pipelines connect Kharg to some of Iran’s largest oilfields, allowing crude oil to be pumped directly to the terminal.

ALSO READ: West Asia war updates: LPG supply hit in India; Trump warns Iran on Hormuz Because of this concentration of facilities in a small area, analysts describe the island as both extremely valuable and highly vulnerable, the news report said.

Why the island remains untouched amid war

Despite its strategic importance, Kharg Island has so far escaped the recent wave of military strikes.

Israel has targeted various sites inside Iran, including major fuel depots in Tehran, while Iran has responded by striking energy infrastructure in neighbouring countries. These actions have already raised fears of disruption in global oil and gas markets.

However, Kharg itself remains operational. Tanker tracking data suggests that several large oil tankers have continued to load crude there in recent days, with at least one ship reportedly passing through the Strait of Hormuz -- a key shipping route at the entrance of the Gulf, the news report said.

ALSO READ: West Asia war digest, March 10: Stories tracking the economic fallout Analysts believe the absence of an attack reflects the serious consequences such a move could trigger.

What risks would an attack on Kharg Island create?

Striking Kharg Island could deliver a major economic blow to Iran. Destroying its infrastructure would severely disrupt the country’s oil exports and government revenue.

But experts warn that such a move could escalate the conflict dramatically. Iran might retaliate by targeting oil facilities in other Gulf countries, potentially threatening global energy supplies.

The news report quoted former US official Michael Doran as saying that the island has long been treated as a red line in US policy. Damaging it could weaken not only Iran’s current government but also any future administration that might emerge after the conflict.

Could Kharg Island still become a target?

Some leaders in Israel have suggested striking Iran’s energy facilities, saying it could weaken the country’s leadership. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has proposed targeting oil facilities on Kharg Island to damage Iran’s economy.

However, the US has taken a cautious approach. US officials are aware that any disruption to Iran’s oil exports could push global oil prices higher. It could also create tensions with countries that buy Iranian oil, especially China, which is the biggest buyer of Iran’s crude, the news report said.

Despite its small size, the island continues to play a crucial role in Iran’s oil exports and sits at the centre of rising geopolitical tensions.