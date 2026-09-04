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Home / World News / Khosla Family takes charge of Seattle Seahawks after record $9.6 bn deal

Khosla Family takes charge of Seattle Seahawks after record $9.6 bn deal

The deal ends the Allen family's ownership of the franchise and comes months after Seattle secured its second Super Bowl title

Khosla family, Seattle Seahawks ownership

Khosla family begins a new chapter as owners of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo: X/PC)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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 The Khosla family has officially completed its record-breaking $9.612 billion purchase of the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, launching a new era for the franchise.
 
The deal officially closed on Thursday, eight days after National Football League (NFL) owners unanimously approved the transaction. The sale brings an end to the Allen family's ownership of the Seahawks, which began when Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen bought the franchise in 1997.
 
The $9.612 billion price tag is the largest ever paid for an NFL franchise, surpassing the Washington Commanders' $6.05 billion sale in 2023.
 
The Seahawks are also entering the Khosla family's ownership at a particularly significant moment because the team won its second Super Bowl in February, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13.
 
 

Inside the Seahawks’ new ownership

 
The new ownership structure gives key leadership positions to members of the Khosla family:

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  • Vinod Khosla will serve as chair
  • Neeru Khosla will be the controlling owner and president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation
  • Neal Khosla will serve as vice chair
 
The family will also be joined by a group of co-owners, including Mark Stevens, the Aramburuzabala family, Penny Pritzker, Carlyle, Dynasty Equity and Sixth Street.
 

What's next for Seahawks?

 
The Khoslas have said they want to build on the team's winning culture while maintaining its strong connection with Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The franchise's lease at Lumen Field runs through 2032, with three additional 10-year options.
 
The transaction also has a notable connection to the Khosla family's existing NFL interests. As part of the deal, the family had to relinquish its minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers.
 
For Vinod Khosla, the purchase marks a major move from Silicon Valley venture capital into professional sports. He co-founded Sun Microsystems in 1982 before founding Khosla Ventures, which invests in areas including robotics and biomedicine. The firm was also an early investor in OpenAI.  

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:49 AM IST