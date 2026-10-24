Kim Jong Un visits China again in over a year ahead of Trump's Asia visit

By Hooyeon Kim and Soo-Hyang Choi

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Chinese city of Dandong, his second visit in just over a year and before US President Donald Trump travels to the region next month.

Kim appears to have reached the city via the New Yalu River Bridge, a South Korean government official said, one of two major bridges that opened in the past month connecting the country to its key trading partners of China and Russia.

Kim was in Beijing in September 2025 for a major military parade, while Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea in June. China and North Korea, historical allies, have moved to bolster bilateral ties with moves like restarting train and plane services between their capitals.

Trump has downplayed expectations of a sit-down with Kim after earlier indicating he would like one to happen this year. The US president had opened the door to meeting face-to-face with Kim when he is in the region in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

“It could be that Kim is visiting President Xi Jinping to align before agreeing to meet President Trump, that would be in keeping with past precedent in 2018-2019,” said Christopher Green, senior consultant at Crisis Group. “However, the truth is that there is plenty for Kim to discuss with China besides diplomacy with the US, and the agenda will become somewhat clearer over the coming day or two.”

Kim’s visit could include the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of China sending military aid to the North during the Korean war, Kyodo News reported.