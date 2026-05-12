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Home / World News / Kuwait accuses Iran of sending armed Guard team to attack island in nation

Kuwait accuses Iran of sending armed Guard team to attack island in nation

Kuwait on Tuesday accused Iran of sending an armed Revolutionary Guard team to attack an island in the Middle East nation.

Kuwait crown prince

Kuwait crown prince (File Photo)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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Kuwait on Tuesday accused Iran of sending an armed Revolutionary Guard team to attack an island in the Middle East nation.

Iran didn't immediately acknowledge the allegation by Kuwait, which came under repeated attack by Iran in the war.

Kuwait said that a team of six armed members of the Guard tried to infiltrate Bubiyan Island in the northwest corner of the Persian Gulf near Iraq and Iran.

It accused the team of planning to carry out "hostile acts."  Kuwait said that it detained four of the men, while two escaped. Kuwait, which said one of its security officials had been wounded in the attack.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kuwait Iran US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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