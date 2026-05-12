Kuwait accuses Iran of sending armed Guard team to attack island in nation

Kuwait on Tuesday accused Iran of sending an armed Revolutionary Guard team to attack an island in the Middle East nation.

Iran didn't immediately acknowledge the allegation by Kuwait, which came under repeated attack by Iran in the war.

Kuwait said that a team of six armed members of the Guard tried to infiltrate Bubiyan Island in the northwest corner of the Persian Gulf near Iraq and Iran.

It accused the team of planning to carry out "hostile acts." Kuwait said that it detained four of the men, while two escaped. Kuwait, which said one of its security officials had been wounded in the attack.