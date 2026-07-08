Kuwait, Bahrain report incoming missiles after US strikes on Iran
Kuwait's announcement via its military came after Bahrain also said it faced incoming missiles Wednesday morning
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Kuwait said Wednesday its air defences are engaged to intercept incoming fire after the United States launched airstrikes targeting Iran.
Kuwait's announcement via its military came after Bahrain also said it faced incoming missiles Wednesday morning.
There was no word on what, if anything, had been struck in either country.
Bahrain and Kuwait previously have been targeted by Iranian attacks in other violence shaking the interim deal struck between Iran and the US to end the war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST