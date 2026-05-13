'Lack of faith, dishonesty by US obstacle to end war': Iran foreign min

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday slammed the United States and called the lack of faith in Washington's actions the biggest impediment to peace, as reported by Press TV.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in talks with Norway's deputy foreign minister during a meeting in Tehran.

Araghchi decried the arrogant approach and the threatening, provocative rhetoric of the American side and added that the "lack of good faith and dishonesty of the United States is the most significant obstacle to a definitive end to the war."

The Iranian Foreign Minister called the US and Israel's military aggression against Iran the main cause and origin of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequently, the repeated violation of the ceasefire through the continued blockade of Iran's maritime ports.

He said that Iran, as a coastal state of the Strait of Hormuz, is consulting and deliberating to formulate regulations regarding arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

Meanwhile, Esmaeil Baqaei, the Spokesperson of Iran's Foreign Ministry, in a post on X on Wednesday, called the US-Israeli aggression against Iran not merely a war over land, resources, or geopolitics, but termed it a war that would determine the very meaning of 'good' and 'evil' in our time and for the future.

Baqaei slammed the aggressors for violating the laws of war and said that the conflict had been unleashed on Iran.

"What has been unleashed upon our peace-loving nation is not just another conflict. On one side stand those who delight in violating every law of war and basic human decency--those who murder for sport, who slaughter children to torment their families, who fire newest missiles at women's sports halls simply to test their destructive power. This is a war between those who boast of torpedoing unarmed vessels "for more fun," and those who go to extraordinary lengths to protect innocent lives," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of his departure to China, US President Donald Trump again claimed that the Iranian military has been decimated and that the US is going to win the war "peacefully or otherwise".

"We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise. Their Navy's gone, their Air Force is gone, every single element of their war machine is gone", Trump said.

As the situation continues to evolve in the region, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two sides discussed strategic cooperation and ways to strengthen UAE-US relations in support of mutual interests, as reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

According to WAM, the leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the West Asia.

Separately, WAM reported that President Al Nahyan also received a phone call from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the call, the two sides discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

They also reviewed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as ongoing efforts to address them, as per WAM.