Friday, August 14, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / World News / Large explosion hits Italian munitions factory near Rome; no injuries

Large explosion hits Italian munitions factory near Rome; no injuries

The plant produces ammunition and other defence-related products. Its products include fuzes, ammunition, grenades, missile warheads, rockets and propellant powders

Representative Image

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An explosion struck an ammunition manufacturing plant in Colleferro, about 60 km from Rome, on Thursday (local time) after a fire broke out at the facility. There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to Bloomberg.
 
The plant, formerly operated by Simmel Difesa, is now owned by KNDS Ammo Italy, a defence manufacturing company. The 100-hectare facility produces medium- and large-calibre ammunition for land and naval defence, along with propellant powders, according to Bloomberg.
 
According to the company website, it supplies medium and large-caliber ammunition to more than 40 countries around the world.

Fire breaks out at plant

The fire broke out at the plant’s powder-pressing department, Bloomberg reported, citing local news agency ANSA. The facility also has areas for storing and producing, loading and assembling explosive products.
 
 
Local authorities, cited by Bloomberg, said emergency crews, including firefighters and police, responded to the site while the fire continued to burn. Firefighters had nearly extinguished the blaze by Thursday afternoon, the report said.

Also Read

US, China, US China trade war

White House puts India in Tier 1 of China-linked transshipment risk

Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India

Nalsar controversy: Students' dissent, BCI's move, backlash, and a U-turn

US citizenship

Indian-born man risks losing US citizenship loss over 'false identity'

small modular reactors, SMRs, India nuclear power, Nuclear Energy Mission

Small modular reactors: How they differ from conventional nuclear plants

H1N1, Swine flu

Delhi H1N1 surge: Cases rise nearly sixfold as monsoon fuels concern

 
Company personnel were evacuated from the facility. Initial reports from local media said workers at the plant were safe.

Authorities prioritise safety

Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio region, said the explosion followed a fire at the former Simmel Difesa facility.
 
"At this time, the absolute priority is to ensure people's safety and allow all personnel involved in the emergency response to operate under the best possible conditions," Rocca said in a statement, cited by the Associated Press (AP) in a report.
 
The plant produces ammunition and other defence-related products. Its products include fuzes, ammunition, grenades, missile warheads, rockets and propellant powders, according to Bloomberg.
 
The Italian government’s industrial-safety database, operated by ISPRA, lists storage areas and facilities at the site for the production, loading and assembly of explosive products, according to Bloomberg. 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea slams US-South Korea drills, threatens self-defence action

Iran, Tehran, US-Iran, US, Iran, Iran war

Trump admin to roll out 'economic isolation' plan for Iran next week

thermometer, heatwave, hottest year, 2026, temperature

2026 likely the hottest year on record driven by El-Nino, say experts

Harvard, university campus, us colleges

US court dismisses Trump admin lawsuit alleging antisemitism at Harvard

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US says Iran naval blockade can continue indefinitely as talks stall

Topics : Italy Rome defence manufacturing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:20 PM IST