Large explosion hits Italian munitions factory near Rome; no injuries

An explosion struck an ammunition manufacturing plant in Colleferro, about 60 km from Rome, on Thursday (local time) after a fire broke out at the facility. There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to Bloomberg.

The plant, formerly operated by Simmel Difesa, is now owned by KNDS Ammo Italy, a defence manufacturing company. The 100-hectare facility produces medium- and large-calibre ammunition for land and naval defence, along with propellant powders, according to Bloomberg.

According to the company website, it supplies medium and large-caliber ammunition to more than 40 countries around the world.

Fire breaks out at plant

The fire broke out at the plant’s powder-pressing department, Bloomberg reported, citing local news agency ANSA. The facility also has areas for storing and producing, loading and assembling explosive products.

Local authorities, cited by Bloomberg, said emergency crews, including firefighters and police, responded to the site while the fire continued to burn. Firefighters had nearly extinguished the blaze by Thursday afternoon, the report said.

Company personnel were evacuated from the facility. Initial reports from local media said workers at the plant were safe.

Authorities prioritise safety

Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio region, said the explosion followed a fire at the former Simmel Difesa facility.

"At this time, the absolute priority is to ensure people's safety and allow all personnel involved in the emergency response to operate under the best possible conditions," Rocca said in a statement, cited by the Associated Press (AP) in a report.

The plant produces ammunition and other defence-related products. Its products include fuzes, ammunition, grenades, missile warheads, rockets and propellant powders, according to Bloomberg.

The Italian government’s industrial-safety database, operated by ISPRA, lists storage areas and facilities at the site for the production, loading and assembly of explosive products, according to Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies)