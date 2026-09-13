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Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock worth up to $7.5 billion

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison cancelled a plan to sell up to 50 million shares worth about $7.5 billion, saying no shares were sold under the plan

Oracle

The shares are down nearly ‌23% year to date and were more than 18% below ​their closing level on June 18, the last trading day before Ellison adopted the plan (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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Oracle said on Saturday that its co-founder and executive ​chairman Larry Ellison had canceled a plan to sell up to 50 million Oracle shares, worth about $7.5 billion at Friday's closing price.
 
Oracle had disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that Ellison had adopted the trading plan on ‌June 22, 2026, and that it ​was scheduled to expire ​on October 24, 2026.
 
"No Oracle stock was sold under that ​plan, and he has no other plans to sell any of his Oracle stock," Oracle said on Saturday.
 
Oracle's stock has taken a beating this year on growing investor concerns over soaring capital ​expenditure that has pressured its free cash flow.
 
 
The shares are down nearly ‌23% year to date and were more than 18% below ​their closing level on June 18, the last trading day before Ellison adopted the plan.

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Oracle did not give a reason for the cancellation of Ellison's ‌trading plan.
 
Ellison, 82, served ​as Oracle's CEO until ‌2014 and is the company's largest shareholder, owning over 38% of ‌the company, according to LSEG data.
 
Earlier in the week, Oracle had ​reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates and a smaller cash burn than expected, easing some concerns ​about its debt-fueled spending spree and leading to a jump in the shares on Friday.
 
However, its stock later ‌reversed course as analysts said a recovery in cash flow remained ‌some way off.
 
The firm also announced restructuring costs, part of a plan that includes job cuts, will rise by about $700 million. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 10:17 AM IST