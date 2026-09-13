Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock worth up to $7.5 billion

Oracle said on Saturday that its co-founder and executive ​chairman Larry Ellison had canceled a plan to sell up to 50 million Oracle shares, worth about $7.5 billion at Friday's closing price.

Oracle had disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that Ellison had adopted the trading plan on ‌June 22, 2026, and that it ​was scheduled to expire ​on October 24, 2026.

"No Oracle stock was sold under that ​plan, and he has no other plans to sell any of his Oracle stock," Oracle said on Saturday.

Oracle's stock has taken a beating this year on growing investor concerns over soaring capital ​expenditure that has pressured its free cash flow.

The shares are down nearly ‌23% year to date and were more than 18% below ​their closing level on June 18, the last trading day before Ellison adopted the plan.

Oracle did not give a reason for the cancellation of Ellison's ‌trading plan.

Ellison, 82, served ​as Oracle's CEO until ‌2014 and is the company's largest shareholder, owning over 38% of ‌the company, according to LSEG data.

Earlier in the week, Oracle had ​reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates and a smaller cash burn than expected, easing some concerns ​about its debt-fueled spending spree and leading to a jump in the shares on Friday.

However, its stock later ‌reversed course as analysts said a recovery in cash flow remained ‌some way off.

The firm also announced restructuring costs, part of a plan that includes job cuts, will rise by about $700 million.