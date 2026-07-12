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Home / World News / Lava Mobiles confirms death of channel partners in Vietnam boat accident

Lava Mobiles confirms death of channel partners in Vietnam boat accident

The bodies of 15 Indian tourists killed in a boat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island are being flown home as authorities continue to assist survivors and families

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The 15 were killed when a speedboat carrying 32 tourists from India and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. All others were rescued

Veronica JosephPress Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

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The bodies of 15 Indian tourists who were killed in a boat accident off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island have been sent to Ho Chi Minh City from where they will be transported to India, the Indian mission said on Sunday. 
On Saturday evening, Lava Mobiles confirmed in a statement that those who died were the firm’s channel partners. “We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident earlier today near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam,” it said in a post on X. 
 
Lava International Managing Director Sunil Raina said the firm was working closely with the Embassy of India in Vietnam, the local authorities, and its teams on the ground to provide support to those affected. 
The Indian Embassy in Hanoi said that 16 of the 17 rescued Indian tourists were on their way back home. One, who was in critical condition, was hospitalised in Phu Quoc. 
The 15 were killed when a speedboat carrying 32 tourists from India and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. All others were rescued. 

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“After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest,” the embassy said in a post on X. 
The embassy further said its teams were closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities, who have assured all assistance for the earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India. 
Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the embassy. 
The tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
 

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

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