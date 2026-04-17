Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire, urges caution in south

Lebanon's army on Thursday (local time) accused Israel of violating the ongoing ceasefire, citing multiple attacks and intermittent shelling in southern regions, even as it urged residents to avoid returning to border villages amid security risks.

In a statement posted on X, the Lebanese army said several violations had been recorded since the ceasefire came into effect, warning civilians to remain cautious.

"In follow-up to the previous statement regarding the call for citizens to adhere to the directives of the deployed military units, the army command renews its call to citizens to exercise caution in returning to the southern villages and towns, amid a number of violations of the agreement, with several Israeli attacks recorded, in addition to intermittent shelling targeting a number of villages," the statement said.

The army further urged civilians to comply with security instructions to avoid endangering their lives.

"The command also emphasizes the necessity of adhering to the directives of the deployed military units to ensure their safety, especially during nighttime hours, and to avoid approaching hazardous areas," it added.

Lebanon's military said it continues to monitor the situation closely and take necessary measures to protect civilians amid the fragile security environment.

"The army command continues to monitor developments and take the necessary measures to safeguard citizens' safety," it said.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah on Thursday claimed it carried out dozens of attacks on Israeli positions in the run-up to the ceasefire that came into effect later in the day, as regional diplomatic responses continued to pour in.

In a statement, the group said its fighters conducted 38 attacks on Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory and 37 strikes on northern Israel over the previous 24 hours before the truce took effect, Al Jazeera reported.

It further said the operations targeted multiple military and civilian-linked sites across the border region.

According to a statement from the group, the targets included three military bases, 25 settlements and cities, four military barracks, five border posts and other targets, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said Israel would closely monitor the situation on the ground following the ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported.

"We will have to follow very carefully what is happening on the ground, and if we feel threatened, we will react," Danon told reporters in New York, according to Al Jazeera.

He added that it was "too early" to confirm whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would attend any potential meeting with US President Donald Trump and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Washington, as per Al Jazeera.

"For Netanyahu, he said, 'Whenever the president will call us, we will come.'"

Earlier, Trump had indicated that he would invite the Israeli and Lebanese leaders to the White House as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a separate development, Bahrain welcomed the ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon, praising the US-led diplomatic initiative, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it appreciated Washington's role in facilitating the agreement and commended Lebanese leadership for engaging in efforts to de-escalate tensions and advance peace.

The ministry also welcomed President Joseph Aoun's role in activating diplomatic channels aimed at containing the escalation and promoting stability in the region, as reported by Al Jazeera.