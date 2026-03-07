Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
At least 16 killed, 35 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

At least 16 killed, 35 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

The Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah said its fighters clashed with an Israeli force that landed late Friday in the mountains of eastern Lebanon

AP Beirut
Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lebanese health officials said on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes killed at least 16 people and wounded 35 others in overnight Israeli airstrikes in the mountain town of Nabi Chit.

The Lebanese Health Ministry offered the figure.

The Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah said its fighters clashed with an Israeli force that landed late Friday in the mountains of eastern Lebanon.

Israel has yet to comment on the fighting there.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

