Lebanon says 83 children among 400 killed in week of Hezbollah clash
Israel's renewed offensive began last week after Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel during the opening days of the war
AP
Listen to This Article
Lebanon's health minister said Sunday that 83 children are among the 394 killed so far in the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group over the past week.
Israel's renewed offensive began last week after Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel during the opening days of the war.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 5:49 PM IST