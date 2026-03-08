Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Lebanon says 83 children among 400 killed in week of Hezbollah clash

Lebanon says 83 children among 400 killed in week of Hezbollah clash

Israel's renewed offensive began last week after Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel during the opening days of the war

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

Smoke billows after reported strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon | Image: Reuters

AP
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lebanon's health minister said Sunday that 83 children are among the 394 killed so far in the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group over the past week. 
Israel's renewed offensive began last week after Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel during the opening days of the war. 
 

More From This Section

donald trump, trump, crypto

Donald Trump tells Britain he does not need its help to win Iran war

Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister

Iran attacks breach international law, says Swiss Defence Minister

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's Assembly of Experts reaches consensus on next supreme leader

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss joint measures to counter Iranian attacks

MH370

Renewed search for missing MH370 yields no clues as families demand answers

Topics : Lebanon Hezbollah Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

India vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreHappy International Women's Day Wishes 2026Market Crash TodayDelhi TrafficSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekHurun Rich List 2026International Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update