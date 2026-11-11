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Home / World News / Liberia-flagged vessel hit in Persian Gulf, 6 Indian seafarers aboard

Liberia-flagged vessel hit in Persian Gulf, 6 Indian seafarers aboard

VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai on November 10

vessel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

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Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai on November 10.

Sonowal, in a social media post on X, said four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination.

"The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," he said.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and well-being of our seafarers," the minister added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:10 AM IST