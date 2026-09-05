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Home / World News / Localised ceasefire in effect for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant repairs: IAEA

Localised ceasefire in effect for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant repairs: IAEA

The Russian-controlled nuclear plant in Ukraine has relied on emergency diesel generators since August 20, with fuel reserves running low and a possible blackout looming

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 2:24 PM IST
A local ??ceasefire brokered ​by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has ??taken effect to enable repairs for the restoration of external ‌power to the Zaporizhzhia ​nuclear power ​plant, the agency said ​on Saturday. 
The Russian-controlled nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine, has been without external power ​since August 20 and ‌has relied on emergency diesel generators ​to cool its vital safety systems. 
The plant is running low on ‌diesel ​fuel reserves and ‌faces a possible station blackout ‌within ??days unless power is ​restored or more diesel is transported to the site, ​the UN atomic watchdog said, adding that Ukrainian ‌technicians will begin power line ‌repairs later on Saturday after demining the area. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 2:24 PM IST