Localised ceasefire in effect for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant repairs: IAEA

A local ??ceasefire brokered ​by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has ??taken effect to enable repairs for the restoration of external ‌power to the Zaporizhzhia ​nuclear power ​plant, the agency said ​on Saturday.

The Russian-controlled nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine, has been without external power ​since August 20 and ‌has relied on emergency diesel generators ​to cool its vital safety systems.