US President Donald Trump on Friday cited India's 7 per cent economic growth to criticise the US Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates high, claiming that the American economy could expand by as much as 20 per cent if borrowing costs were reduced.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the Federal Reserve of following a politically motivated approach to monetary policy and alleged that it raised interest rates whenever the US reported strong economic figures, rather than lowering them to support further growth.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," Trump said, according to news agency ANI.

He argued that stronger economic performance should allow the US to borrow at lower rates, as favourable financial indicators would make the country a more creditworthy borrower.

"When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 per cent, not 4 per cent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly. That's the way it should work. But we do it in reverse," he said.

Trump draws comparison with India

Citing India's economic performance, Trump pointed to its 7 per cent GDP growth and what he described as relatively low interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14 per cent, 15 per cent, maybe even a 20 per cent GDP," he said.

The US President also questioned why the country should not have the lowest interest rates globally, given its economic influence and role in supporting other economies.

"We're the country that makes other countries successful. Some of them are considered financial elite, but they are not. They are only elite because of us. So we should have the lowest," he said.

Fed's inflation concerns

Trump's criticism comes as US inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2 per cent. Annual personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation stood at 3.6 per cent in September, while core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was 3.1 per cent.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in September to a target range of 3.75-4 per cent. It kept the range unchanged at its October 27-28 meeting, citing elevated inflation. Two policymakers favoured another 25-basis-point increase.

India's inflation pressures build

India, meanwhile, is facing rising inflationary pressures, with retail inflation breaching the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent in October. Wholesale price inflation also rose to its highest level under the current series, driven largely by higher fuel and power prices.

The inflation numbers have strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening. The RBI raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent in October, and economists widely expect it to raise rates by another 25 basis points at each of its two remaining MPC meetings in the current cycle, in December and February.