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Lutnick stalled Trump's crackdown on diversion of Nvidia chips to China

Trump on Thursday ​authorized a crackdown on companies suspected of diverting the chips for the third time this year

Howard Lutnick, US commerce secretary, during a news conference during the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Sept. 2, 2026

Howard Lutnick, US commerce secretary | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalled President Donald Trump's crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's ‌chips to China, ​Axios reported on ​Wednesday, citing high-level sources.
 
Trump on Thursday ​authorized a crackdown on companies suspected of diverting the chips for the third time this year, Axios ​reported, adding that the Republican ‌president consulted billionaire Elon Musk before giving ​the go-ahead.
 
But Axios reported Lutnick has repeatedly stood in the way.
 
Lutnick met ‌in the ​Situation Room on ‌Thursday with US Treasury Secretary Scott ‌Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trade Representative ​Jamieson Greer and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
 
During the meeting, Bessent ​confronted Lutnick about resistance from his department on implementing ‌the export controls. Lutnick appeared to agree ‌but said he needed to check with Trump, according to Axios. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 7:52 AM IST