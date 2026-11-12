Lutnick stalled Trump's crackdown on diversion of Nvidia chips to China

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stalled President Donald Trump's crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's ‌chips to China, ​Axios reported on ​Wednesday, citing high-level sources.

Trump on Thursday ​authorized a crackdown on companies suspected of diverting the chips for the third time this year, Axios ​reported, adding that the Republican ‌president consulted billionaire Elon Musk before giving ​the go-ahead.

But Axios reported Lutnick has repeatedly stood in the way.

Lutnick met ‌in the ​Situation Room on ‌Thursday with US Treasury Secretary Scott ‌Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trade Representative ​Jamieson Greer and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During the meeting, Bessent ​confronted Lutnick about resistance from his department on implementing ‌the export controls. Lutnick appeared to agree ‌but said he needed to check with Trump, according to Axios.