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Home / World News / Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes near China-Myanmar border: NCS

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes near China-Myanmar border: NCS

As per the NCS, the shallow earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres in the afternoon

earthquake

Representative image from file.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck China on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the shallow earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres in the afternoon.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/07/2026 15:59:19 IST, Lat: 26.550 N, Long: 98.783 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," NCS said on X.

It occurred near the border with Myanmar.

Earlier on June 28, Al Jazeera reported citing local news agencies that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck Yibin in China's southwest province of Sichuan injuring at least 13 people. No deaths were reported, officials said.

 

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Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

China's geographical position makes it highly prone to frequent seismic activity.

It is located between the two largest seismic belts, the circum-Pacific seismic belt and the circum-Indian seismic belt.

Squeezed by the Pacific plate, the Indian plate and the Philippine plate, the seismic fracture zones are well developed in this region.Since the beginning of the 20th century, more than 800 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater have occurred in China.

Earthquakes have struck almost all provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions, except for Guizhou, Zhejiang, and Hong Kong.

Since 1949, more than 100 destructive earthquakes have occurred across Chinese provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, 14 of which are in East China.

These earthquakes have caused the deaths of more than 2,70,000 people, representing 54 per cent of the total death toll caused by natural disasters in China.

The earthquake-stricken districts cover an area of 3,00,000 square kilometres, with more than 7 million rooms destroyed.

Experts note that earthquakes and other natural disasters continue to pose major challenges to China even in peaceful times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : China Myanmar Earthquake

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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