Magnitude 6 quake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Strong tremors were also felt across the Delhi-NCR region following the earthquake
BS Web Team New Delhi
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A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100 kilometres (62 miles), EMSC said.
Strong tremors were also felt across the Delhi-NCR region following the earthquake.
No further details were immediately available.
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Topics : Earthquake Delhi-NCR Afghanistan
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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 7:29 PM IST