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Home / World News / Magnitude 6 quake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Magnitude 6 quake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Strong tremors were also felt across the Delhi-NCR region following the earthquake

earthquake

Representative image from file.

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
 
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100 kilometres (62 miles), EMSC said.
 
Strong tremors were also felt across the Delhi-NCR region following the earthquake.
 
No further details were immediately available.
 

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Topics : Earthquake Delhi-NCR Afghanistan

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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