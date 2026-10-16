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Home / World News / Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, no tsunami threat

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka region, no tsunami threat

The earthquake struck at 9:05 am IST at a depth of 152 km, with its epicentre about 123 km southwest of Vilyuchinsk, according to seismic agencies

earthquake

In a post on X, the EMSC said the earthquake had been confirmed by seismic data

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula region on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat following the earthquake.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:05 am IST today at a depth of 152 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 52.068° North and longitude 157.164° East.

The EMSC reported a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, placing the earthquake approximately 123 km southwest of Vilyuchinsk in the Russian Federation.

In a post on X, the EMSC said the earthquake had been confirmed by seismic data.

 

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Its data separately recorded the event at magnitude 6.9, with a depth of 130 km and coordinates of 52.059° North and 157.234° East.

The EMSC placed the earthquake approximately 146 km south-southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city with a population of around 187,000, and 80 km north-northeast of Ozernovskiy, which has a population of around 2,600.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.0, with a depth of approximately 148 km, and located it around 415 miles southwest of Bering Island in the Komandorski Islands region.

In its assessment, NOAA stated that there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat.

The earthquake's reported magnitude and depth varied slightly across monitoring agencies, with the EMSC recording a magnitude of 6.9 in its detailed data, while the NCS and NOAA reported a magnitude of 7.0.

Further details on the impact of the earthquake are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 10:33 AM IST